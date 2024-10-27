Sheffield retro: 27 atmospheric photos capturing life in Sheffield's suburbs during the 60s and 70s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 27th Oct 2024, 07:30 BST

These pictures capture life in Sheffield’s suburbs as it was during the 1960s and 70s.

From the hippie era to the rise of punk, those decades were a time of great cultural revolution.

But this retro photo gallery shines a light on everyday life back then out in the suburbs.

They show children at play, streets bustling with shoppers, and the pubs, cinemas and dance halls which pulled in the punters all those years ago.

Lost swimming baths, Morris dancing and school life also feature in these images, which take you around the streets of Grenoside, Hillsborough, Millhouses, Crookes, Crosspool, Darnall, Page Hall, Pitsmoor and Gleadless as they were at the time.

Do they bring back any memories for you?

Shops on Nottingham Street, Pitsmoor, at the junctions with Fitzalan Street and Andover Street, in June 1965

1. Nottingham Street

Shops on Nottingham Street, Pitsmoor, at the junctions with Fitzalan Street and Andover Street, in June 1965 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Rock House pub, on Rock Street, Pitsmoor, in 1965

2. Rock House

Rock House pub, on Rock Street, Pitsmoor, in 1965 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Inside the Signpost pub, on Andover Street, Pitsmoor, in September 1966

3. Signpost pub

Inside the Signpost pub, on Andover Street, Pitsmoor, in September 1966 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Hillsborough Kinema, on Proctor Place (formerly Crookes Place), in January 1965. The cinema opened in November 1912, closed on July 23, 1966 and was subsequently demolished

4. Lost cinema

Hillsborough Kinema, on Proctor Place (formerly Crookes Place), in January 1965. The cinema opened in November 1912, closed on July 23, 1966 and was subsequently demolished | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

