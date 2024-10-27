From the hippie era to the rise of punk, those decades were a time of great cultural revolution.

But this retro photo gallery shines a light on everyday life back then out in the suburbs.

They show children at play, streets bustling with shoppers, and the pubs, cinemas and dance halls which pulled in the punters all those years ago.

Lost swimming baths, Morris dancing and school life also feature in these images, which take you around the streets of Grenoside, Hillsborough, Millhouses, Crookes, Crosspool, Darnall, Page Hall, Pitsmoor and Gleadless as they were at the time.

Do they bring back any memories for you?

1 . Nottingham Street Shops on Nottingham Street, Pitsmoor, at the junctions with Fitzalan Street and Andover Street, in June 1965 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Rock House Rock House pub, on Rock Street, Pitsmoor, in 1965 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Signpost pub Inside the Signpost pub, on Andover Street, Pitsmoor, in September 1966 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales