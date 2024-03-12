Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week, Sheffield TV star Dan Walker announced that he had bought into a cafe near his home, in the heart of Fulwood.

Brook Coffee Rooms, on Brooklands Avenue, was opened 18 months ago by couple Duncan and Katy Rougvie.

Channel 5 presenter Dan revealed he and his wife, Sarah, had been thinking about becoming co-owners “for a while”, and then the opportunity came to join their friends at Brook Coffee Rooms.

The Star has already visited the cafe to try out the ‘Bodega’, a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, which reporter Harry Harrison gave his seal of approval.

But we can also now share the food hygiene rating of the cafe, as per latest data from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

On FSA, the registered food business at 1 Brooklands Avenue is called The Coffee House, which was last inspected more than four years ago, on February 4 2020.

At that time it was given a rating of 5, meaning hygiene standards found during the inspection were ‘very good’.

Three areas are looked at: the hygienic food handling, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and lastly the management of food safety. It scored ‘good’ in all of these areas.

A food establishment with such a high rating will typically not have very frequent inspections, but those with a low hygiene rating could be visited as often as every six months.

Staff at Brooks said it has been “super busy”, with customers visiting the cafe from all around Sheffield since Dan Walker’s public announcement.