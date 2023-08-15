British Restaurant Awards 2023: The 10 restaurants nominated for Best Restaurant in Sheffield
10 restaurants have been nominated for the award, including the 2022 winners Neon Fish and a number of local Italian venues.
The 10 restaurants nominated for the Best Restaurant in Sheffield 2023 in Septembers British Restaurant Awards have been revealed.
The shortlist is dominated by Italian dining, with recognisable local venues like Vito's, Piccolos and more in the mix. 2022 winners, Neon Fish, have also been nominated again.
You can look through the shortlist below, before the winner is announced at the ceremony on September 5, 2023.
Page 1 of 3