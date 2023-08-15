News you can trust since 1887
British Restaurant Awards 2023: The 10 restaurants nominated for Best Restaurant in Sheffield

10 restaurants have been nominated for the award, including the 2022 winners Neon Fish and a number of local Italian venues.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 15th Aug 2023, 06:45 BST

The 10 restaurants nominated for the Best Restaurant in Sheffield 2023 in Septembers British Restaurant Awards have been revealed.

The shortlist is dominated by Italian dining, with recognisable local venues like Vito's, Piccolos and more in the mix. 2022 winners, Neon Fish, have also been nominated again.

You can look through the shortlist below, before the winner is announced at the ceremony on September 5, 2023.

1. Oisoi Gathering, New Era Square

2. The Old Vicarage, Ridgeway

3. Vero Gusto, Norfolk Row

4. Carluccios, Meadowhall

