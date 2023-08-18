The Napoli Centro Pizzeria could be about to be named as the nation's best takeaway at the British Restaurant Awards 2023.

A popular pizzeria in Sheffield has been nominated for Britain's Best Takeaway at the 2023 British Restaurant Awards.

The Napoli Centro Pizzeria, on Glossop Road, has been placed on a shortlist of the top 11 takeaway restaurants in Britain and are now in with a chance of winning the award in September.

Co-founder and Head Chef Riccardo Castagno said: "We didn't even realise we were nominated. Sometimes you don't realise how big this is. It's quite overwhelming to think how many takeaways there are, not even just pizzerias, and you are right at the top."

Napoli Centro Pizzeria in Sheffield have been nominated for Britain's Best Takeaway at the British Restaurant Awards 2023. (Photo courtesy of Samuel Binstead)

31-year-old Riccardo moved to Sheffield with his wife five years ago to open Napoli Centro and now, having become the top place for pizza in the city on Tripadvisor, the restaurant could be about to receive the ultimate national recognition.

Riccardo Castagno (left) is hopeful Napoli Centro could win the Best Takeaway award. (Photo courtesy of Samuel Binstead)

Riccardo said: "We're chuffed to bits and we appreciate every single order we get, especially takeaway because delivery through covid and lockdowns kept us going. We look forward to seeing what happens with it."

Unfortunately for the team at the restaurant, no one will be able to attend the ceremony on September 5, 2023, because they will be working away serving great pizzas. They hope to win the award in their absense, bringing another culinary prize to the Steel City.