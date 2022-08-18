Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Taxi Forum, with Stand Up to Racism and others, funded by £3,430 from the public, laid on the event for refugees who received transport, food and free tickets to the famous theme park.

Coun Maroof Raouf, Green Party councillor for Nether Edge and Sharrow, said: “Big shout out to Sheffield taxi drivers who gave up their time and resources to take refugees out to the beach today. They have shown how giving they are.

Big-hearted Sheffield taxi drivers took Ukrainians to the seaside on a trip which included fish and chips and tickets to Fantasy Island at Ingoldmells.

“Thanks also to the public who donated to the cause, it wouldn't have been possible without you.”

Organisers included Care4Calai and Sheffield Muslim Community Forum.

The GoFundMe appeal by Sohail Mumtaz and Maxine Bowler received 68 donations including £1,000 from an anonymous donor, £500 from Majid Ishaq and £200 from Sheffield Labour Group of Councillors.