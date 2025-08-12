Beelivery expansion spurs recruitment drive in Sheffield

Beelivery.com, the UK’s largest on-demand grocery delivery service, is celebrating a period of strong growth and continued service expansion by announcing a new wave of delivery driver roles available across all boroughs of Sheffield.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recruitment drive comes on the heels of the successful launch of Beelivery’s new takeaway delivery service, an ambitious move that extends the brand’s offering beyond grocery and into the fast-growing food delivery market. This new service allows customers in busy cities to access restaurant-quality meals from local takeaways with the same speed and convenience Beelivery is known for.

As demand for the service grows rapidly, Beelivery is scaling its operations to ensure consistent, efficient coverage across the city. To meet this need, the company is actively recruiting new delivery drivers to join its existing nationwide network. These new hires will play a key role in supporting the brand’s expanded offering and maintaining high levels of service as order volumes continue to rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beelivery already operates a nationwide team of over 25,000 self-employed delivery drivers, ranging from students to seasoned professionals. Its flexible “choose your own hours” model, combined with competitive pay, makes it an appealing opportunity for those looking to supplement their income. With minimal barriers to entry, the role requires only a smartphone and access to a mode of transport – whether it’s a bicycle, scooter, motorbike, or car.

Beelivery is hiring delivery drivers in Sheffield

Paul Gott, Chief Operating Officer at Beelivery, commented: “Our latest takeaway delivery service launch together with the growth of our grocery offering has paved the way for a significant expansion of our nationwide delivery driver network.

“As demand for fast and convenient food delivery continues to grow in urban areas, we’re expanding our reach to better serve cities across the UK. Our goal is to meet the needs of busy residents by providing quick, reliable access to grocery and takeaway favourites – delivered straight to their doorsteps.”

More information on how to become a delivery driver with Beelivery can be found https://www.beelivery.com/drivers.