Receivers Avison Young were appointed in November last year after it went under, partly due to competition from Barnsley Council’s £210m Glass Works shopping centre which is adjacent. Two large stores, Next and TK Maxx, were encouraged to move from the Alhambra to the new development.

In July it went on the market described as a ‘regionally dominant’ shopping centre for £10.5m. In September Avison Young said it was talking to two interested parties. Today, a year since the firm was appointed, it is declining to comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Alhambra is advertised as having 40 units and 77 per cent occupied. Operators include Wilko, Primark, Iceland, Shoezone, Poundstretcher and The Entertainer, ‘with further units currently under offer’. The net operating income is reportedly £1,400,000.

The Alhambra shopping centre in Barnsley town centre is still for sale a year after it went bust.

The centre opened in 1991. The freehold is held by Barnsley Council. It is leased by Barnsley Shopping Centre Ltd, registered in Guernsey.