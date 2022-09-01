News you can trust since 1887
Receivers give update on future of Barnsley's Alhambra mini-Meadowall after it went bust

Receivers selling a Barnsley shopping centre after it went bust are in discussions with potential buyers.

By David Walsh
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:14 pm

​​​​​​Avison Young is talking to two parties about the site, which is on the market for £10.5m, and hope to clinch a deal within two months.

The 40-unit complex collapsed into receivership last year partly due to competition from Barnsley Council’s new £210m Glass Works shopping centre which is adjacent.

Two large stores, Next and TK Maxx, were encouraged to move from the Alhambra to the new development.

A spokesman for Avison Young said it had created competition but there were ‘still enough people in the town’ and they were hoping to keep most of the current occupiers.

He added: “We are rebuilding confidence from a low level but the footfall is there.”

The firm’s website states the Alhambra is 77 per cent full, with tenants including Wilko, Primark, Iceland, Shoezone, Poundstretcher and The Entertainer.

The Alhambra is 77 per cent occupied according to Avison Young.

It also has a multi-storey car park with 496 spaces.

The Glass Works, right, is next to The Alhambra, left.

