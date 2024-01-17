"It was the opportunity to run a gorgeous pub on my doorstep and to restore The Ship to its 90’s heyday"

A popular boozer in Barnsley is set to reopen as ‘the best community sports and entertainment pub in the area’ after four years and a £370,000 revamp.

The Ship Inn on Park Road, Worsbrough, will be restored to its 1990s heyday, according to new licensee Rebecca Skelly, who grew up in the area.

New licensee Rebecca Skelly at The Ship Inn, Worsbrough, which is having a major refurbishment by Star Pubs.

It will have five televisions showing Sky Sports and TNT Sports, 122 outside seats and a more ‘contemporary and rustic’ look and feel, while retaining its traditional character and features.

Rebecca intends for the pub to be the hub of the community with coffee mornings, community get-togethers, sports groups and mother and toddler groups and quiz nights, bingo, open mic nights, live music, karaoke and DJs in the evening.

Rebecca, who is quitting her job as a social worker, said: “It wasn’t a case of running any pub, it was the opportunity to run a gorgeous pub on my doorstep and to restore The Ship to its 90’s heyday.

“Locals have missed it, it hasn’t been properly open for 10 years and has been totally closed for four. I couldn’t believe the reaction I got when I posted on social media my plans to take it on.

"I had over 2,000 positive responses in 24 hours! I was brought up in Worsbrough and so know what locals want and the area needs.”