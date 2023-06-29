The discounter is expanding a chilled and frozen food centre in Darton, Barnsley, and says it will grow from 77 staff to 200 by December. Jobs include shift managers, team leaders and warehouse operators.

The firm says its digital operations are close to full capacity after it bought Poundshop.com last year. It plans to combine the Poundshop.com and Poundland.co.uk websites later this summer.

Director of digital Tom Hill said: “We’re extremely proud to bring good jobs news to Barnsley and South Yorkshire. Since bringing Fultons into our family as we’ve built our food offer, we’ve made Darton a true centre of excellence in the buying and distribution of chilled and frozen ranges for a rapidly growing number of stores.”

The Darton centre was acquired when Poundland bought Fultons Frozen food to roll out chilled and frozen food to more than half its 800 stores.

Councillor Robert Frost at Barnsley Council said: "It's fantastic to see Poundland investing into their Darton site and choosing to make it a second hub for the business, further proving that Barnsley is a great place for businesses to invest and grow. The variety of new, quality roles provide excellent job opportunities for the people of Barnsley. We look forward to seeing Poundland expand their business."