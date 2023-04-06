A police investigation has been launched after a man threatened staff at a busy Sheffield city centre shop with a knife, before fleeing the scene with a number of stolen items.

The incident took place between 7.50am and 8am on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Poundland on Castle Square in Sheffield city centre.

Launching a public appeal today (Thursday, April 6, 2023), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the force is asking for help to trace the man pictured in these CCTV images because it is believed he can ‘assist with enquiries’.

They added: “A man entered the store on Castle Square, Sheffield. After an initial shoplift attempt, he is alleged to have started verbally threatening staff before producing a knife and continuing to make threats. He then stole a number of items before leaving the shop.

Launching a public appeal today (Thursday, April 6, 2023), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the force is asking for help to trace the man pictured in these CCTV images because it is believed he can ‘assist with enquiries’ into an incident at Sheffield city centre Poundland in which staff were threatened with a knife

“While nobody was physically injured, those involved were left shaken by the incident.

“As part of our investigation, we’d like to speak to this man as we believe he can assist with enquires. He is described as white, slim and aged between 25 and 40. He was wearing an all blue outfit with a black hat and grey trainers.”

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or is able to help police progress their enquiries is asked to please report information through their dedicated online portal or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 140 of February 20, and you can access the force’s online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

You can also stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.

Police want help to trace the man pictured because it is believed he may be able to 'assist with enquiries'

Alternatively, complete a simple and secure anonymous online form via Crimestoppers’ website at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org