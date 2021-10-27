A £20m plan to regenerate the Castlegate Quarter and £17m for housing and job opportunities in Attercliffe were successful in the first round of the government’s flagship scheme.

The Star revealed in July that Sheffield City Council had bid to revive Castlegate by de-culverting the River Sheaf and introducing new greenery and dedicated public spaces to make the area more attractive.

Land in the area would also be prepared for uses that focus on education, employment and encouraging healthy lifestyles.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Castlegate area includes the site of Sheffield Castle.

Meanwhile, plans to regerate Attercliffe received £17m. It is understood the bid includes proposals for a Child Health Technology centre at the Olympic Legacy Park.

Sheffield MP Clive Betts welcomed the money but said more would be needed.

He added: “It’s a very important step to bring new development and job opportunities to a deprived part of Sheffield. But we must have a lot, lot more resources in the next few years to make Attercliffe a centre for housing and jobs growth for the city.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivering his Budget to the House of Commons in London. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

In total, some £115m was unveiled for projects in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire, including a new visitor centre at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham, a cultural quarter in Rotherham town centre and a major waterfront extension in Doncaster.

In Rotherham, Tory MP Alexander Stafford announced £11m for three projects in Rother Valley including Gulliver’s Valley, Rother Valley Country Park and the former Maltby Grammar School and clock tower.

Rother Valley Country Park will receive £5.5 million for a new ‘Village Centre’ with a café, outdoor play and an educational centre.

Gulliver's Valley Resort secured £1 million for a Skills Village focusing on training, development, and accreditation in the hospitality and leisure sector.

Mr Stafford said Rother Valley had been neglected for too long.

He added: “It's great that this Government is investing in Rother Valley. I will always fight for every penny for our area, so I am pleased that this is beginning to pay off, but this is only the first step.”

Meanwhile, Maltby Academy secured £4.5 million with investment into Maltby Academy Trust for redevelopment of the former Maltby Grammar School to create an incubator space for training, apprenticeships, and start up support in the leisure and hospitality sectors.