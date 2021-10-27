Andrew Denniff, chief executive at Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: “There is some welcome news in this Budget for businesses across our region. The Chancellor has listened to Chambers’ long-standing calls for changes to the business rates system and this will be good news for many firms.

“It will also hopefully givr many firms renewed confidence to invest and grow.

“Additional investment in skills, infrastructure and better access to finance will be key drivers for our economic recovery and will provide longer-term benefits and opportunities for businesses across the country.

“Businesses, just like many in our communities, have been battered by over 18-months of the pandemic and problems around supply chain costs and disruption, labour shortages, price rises, soaring energy bills and taxes and there may still be difficult months to come.

“We will no doubt face unexpected bumps in the road ahead and the government must be prepared to take further action and give clarity to businesses, especially if there is any hint of a renewal of restrictions."

The Chancellor announced a 50 per cent discount for retail, hospitality and leisure firms for a year from next year. He also unveiled ‘investment relief’ for firms buying green technologies and a ‘property improvement relief’ covering refurbishments and extensions.

He also said revaluations would take place more frequently, every three years from 2023.