A new restaurant looks set to open up on a popular Sheffield street, in what was previously a famous clothes shop and then a bar.

The plans submitted to Sheffield Council would convert what has most recently been Bar Lujo, on Ecclesall Road, according documents sent to the local authority.

The site had been home to a fashion shop - Harrisons - until 2019.

Plans for a restaurant on the site of Bar Lujo, on Ecclesall Road, have been unveiled. Photo: Google | Google

The proposal has been drawn up for Aura Bar Grill. It would have 11 indoor tables on the ground floor, as well as tables outside and in a courtyard, under the plans outlined.

Drawings also appear to show tables upstairs.

A design and access statement accompanying the plans, drawn by Space Studio Ltd, states: “Ecclesall Road is a vibrant area of Sheffield with predominantly retail units, cafés, bars and restaurants. The building was last used as a bar with small food service.

“The bar entrance currently has stepped access off Ecclesall Road. This will remain unaltered. We are not proposing any external changes.

“The proposal seeks to convert the ground and first floor bar into a restaurant on both levels. A new kitchen is proposed on ground floor at the rear of the building along with an external extraction duct.”

It also outlines plans to fit the extraction fan system in the building for the kitchen.

The restaurant would open from 11am until 11pm every day, including bank holidays.

Bar Lujo is the most recent bar on the site. Prior to that, it has been run under the name of Copa.

Before it become a bar, it had been the home to Harrisons since 1986.

The designer clothes outlet shut on March 31, 2019, after 33 years in business.