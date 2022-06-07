The armed forces, Rotherham theme park Gullivers World and the civil service will be among companies vying for the best applicants at Source Your Future.

They will bring ‘thousands of jobs and more than 800 apprenticeships’ in sectors including business services, IT and digital, hospitality, manufacturing, engineering and retail.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carolynn McConnell, of Levelling Up Futures in Sheffield with Dale Robinson, director of business development at The Source.

The event, from June 21-23, will see hundreds of students from schools and colleges in Sheffield, plus unemployed 18-24-year-olds, head to The Source Skills Academy on Meadowhall Way.

Dale Robinson, director of business development at The Source, said there were ‘plenty of jobs to choose from’.

He added: “It’s crucial young people find roles which will give them training and support to develop their skills and go on to rewarding careers.

“Some young people face significant barriers to employment, because of their backgrounds. It is vital agencies, schools and businesses work together to ensure no one falls through the net.”

It is being run in partnership with the Levelling Up Futures in Sheffield Programme and See It Be It in Sheffield.

Advisers from The Source, Jobcentre Plus, Sheffield Futures, the city council and Chamber of Commerce will talk about how to get into work, training and apprenticeships.

There’s also a chance to hear from young people who have made it to the finals of the South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards and how their roles have transformed their lives.

Businesses can get involved at [email protected]

BUSINESS NEWS: Sad pictures inside John Lewis

BUSINESS NEWS: Frustration at delay to secure bike hub

BUSINESS NEWS: Thumbs up for towers to replace Debenhams