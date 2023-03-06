News you can trust since 1887
9 newly opened shops, restaurants and bars in Sheffield including Manhatta and Lidl

Despite the cost of living crisis there are green shoots of optimism for the city’s hospitality industry as a number of new venues have either opened recently or are planning to open soon.

By Lee Peace
2 minutes ago

Recent openings include an artisan sausage shop in Crosspool, an upmarket city cenre bakery, patisserie and coffee house, and a new bar with its own ball pit for adults.

Below are some of the shops, cafes, restaurants and bars that have either recently opened – or are due to open soon.

1. Manhatta is one of many new venues that have opened

Behind the bar.

Photo: submit

2. Monkey Club

The sports bar opened in Hillsborough Barracks in February.

Photo: submit

3. Manhatta

The New York-inspired cocktail bar opened in the city centre in February.

Photo: submit

4. Lidl, High Street, Sheffield city centre

There were huge queues of customers waiting to get into the new Lidl store when it opened in February.

Photo: submit

