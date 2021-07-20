173 job vacancies at booming Sheffield software company worth £900m

A booming Sheffield games company is advertising 173 jobs - including 42 in Sheffield.

By David Walsh
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 1:06 pm

Sumo Digital has just been snapped up by Chinese firm Tencent for £919m, almost four times what is was worth two years ago.

And its careers page shows why.

The firm, which has 14 studios in five countries, needs 173 staff now, almost a quarter at its headquarters in Sheffield

Sumo co-founders Carl Cavers, Darren Mills and Paul Porter. (pic: Mark Bickerdike)

Its website is advertising full time, permanent jobs including Audio Programmer, Art Manager, Executive Producer, Gameplay Programmer, Character Artist, Lead Environment Artist, Lead Technical Animator, Lead Lighting Artist, Lead Sound Designer, Principal VFX Artis, Senior AI Programmer and Lead Game Designer.

Sumo creates and designs games for companies including Microsoft, Apple, SEGA, WB Games and Bethesda.

Recent games include Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Hotshot Racing, WST Snooker, Little Orpheus, Spyder and Crackdown 3.

The company employs 1,200.

Carl Cavers, chief executive, said: “In the 18 years since we founded Sumo, we have developed more great games than we could have imagined.”

