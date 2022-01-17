Littlefish needs 100 people in the next three months and bosses will ‘take them where we can find them’, but primarily in Sheffield, and Nottingham where is is headquartered.

They come on top of the 30 live positions it is advertising at its Sheffield office.

WHY IS THE COMPANY DOING SO WELL?

Littlefish sales and marketing director Mark Petty.

The company boomed when people were forced to work from home during the pandemic. Headcount is now nearly 600, bosses say.

In the last six months it says investment or transformational change a more firmly back on companies’ agenda.

Sales and marketing director Mark Petty said the firm was on a ‘giant slaying’ journey winning business from multi-billion pound global outsourcers.

He added: “We already have 30 live vacancies in Sheffield, for office based roles, and have just won a significant amount of new business that now has us looking for a further 100 people, and as I said, we will take them where we can find them, so this is genuinely all up for grabs in Sheffield, if that is where we can find the people.”

WHAT ARE THE NEW JOBS?

The new roles cover: end user support services, cloud infrastructure deployment and management, cyber security, and service management, he added.

The company employs 82 in Steel City House on West Street. It was forced to postpone its opening party in March 2020 due to ‘the growing public health concern around travel and public gatherings’ relating to the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman said then: “We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and of course we will be re-scheduling at a later date.”

