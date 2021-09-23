Littlefish says it has won ‘significant’ contracts in the past year, including with HS2 and GW Pharmceuticals, while revenue grew 50 per cent.

Now it plans to hire 100 over the next 12 months.

The firm employs 80 in Steel City House on West Street. Clients include the Food Standards Agency, Farrow and Ball and the Houses of Parliament.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Fellows, Littlefish HR director.

Chloe Fellows, HR director, said: “Even though we’ve grown our team by over 33 per cent in just six months, we are continuing to recruit across a range of roles to service new and existing customer demand.

“We’re committed to helping our clients navigate the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and get back to normal causing minimal disruption.

“The best way to do this is by employing the most talented employees. We’re extremely proud of our team and the work they are doing to deliver the highest standards of support and security in very difficult circumstances.”

Jobs being advertised in Sheffield include change manager and three service desk team leader positions. Jobs based in Sheffield and Nottingham include cyber security engineer and senior infrastructure engineer.

Littlefish helpdesk centre.

Founded in 2003, the firm is headquartered in Nottingham and has an office in London. It opened in Sheffield in January 2020 aiming to create 150 jobs. An office launch party in early March was cancelled as the virus took hold.

It has 70,000 users globally and operates in six languages.

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper.