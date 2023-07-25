News you can trust since 1887
Tickets on sale for Everly Pregnant Brothers Christmas Special at O2 Academy Sheffield

Pulp drummer and Everly Pregnant Brother Nick Banks tweeted about the gig

By Chloe Aslett
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST

After a roaring success at Tramlines Festival this weekend, Sheffield legends The Everly Pregnant Brothers have announced their Christmas Special on 15th December.

They are returning to the O2 Academy Sheffield where their 2021 Christmas gig took place, after playing the Leadmill last year.

Doors will open at 7pm, with tickets costing £26.90 via Ticketmaster.

    Pulp drummer Nick Banks promoted their gig on Twitter last night, saying: “Hey gang. You know I play in another band, yeah? Well we do a Christmas gig. In Sheffield. At the O2.”

    Frontman Shaun Doane set the tone at Tramlines this weekend, where many festival-goers had gone solely to see them, with an impressive vocal performance and buckets of character. 

    The Brothers had the crowd singing “No Oven No Pie” at the top of their lungs, and drew thousands to the main stage for their Saturday set.

    The Everly Pregnant Brothers were formed on the basis of a drunken dare, prompting Pete McKee and Richard Bailey to get the group together who had “three things in common, the love of beer, ukuleles, and having a laugh”.

