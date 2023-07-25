After a roaring success at Tramlines Festival this weekend, Sheffield legends The Everly Pregnant Brothers have announced their Christmas Special on 15th December.

They are returning to the O2 Academy Sheffield where their 2021 Christmas gig took place, after playing the Leadmill last year.

Doors will open at 7pm, with tickets costing £26.90 via Ticketmaster.

Pulp drummer Nick Banks promoted their gig on Twitter last night, saying: “Hey gang. You know I play in another band, yeah? Well we do a Christmas gig. In Sheffield. At the O2.”

Brothers Xmas show is on sale now!!!👍❤️👌👀https://t.co/CBDQ8R4DEP — Everly Pregnant Bros (@EverlyPregnant) July 24, 2023

Frontman Shaun Doane set the tone at Tramlines this weekend, where many festival-goers had gone solely to see them, with an impressive vocal performance and buckets of character.

The Brothers had the crowd singing “No Oven No Pie” at the top of their lungs, and drew thousands to the main stage for their Saturday set.

