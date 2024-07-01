KIKO Milano: First look inside new store at Meadowhall as shoppers bag free goodies

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 1st Jul 2024, 10:00 BST

These photos show inside the latest new store to open at Meadowhall, as its resurgence continues.

KIKO Milano opened its new shop on Lower High Street on Friday, June 28, having expanded from a kiosk at the Sheffield shopping centre.

The Italian cosmetics brand, founded in Milan in 1997, celebrated the launch by handing out a free KIKO product and tote bag to the first 50 customers.

Meadowhall appears to be bouncing back well from a difficult period for retailers nationally.

Zara recently relocated to a huge new unit, and a new Frasers department store and Sports Direct are set to open later this year at the old Debehams on The Avenue.

Mango, Townhouse Nails and Rituals cosmetics are among the other new arrivals, though the gift shop Mooch is set to close in August.

British Land recently sold its 50 per cent share in the shopping centre to the Norwegian firm Norges Bank Investment Management in a deal valuing the Meadowhall Estate at £734 million.

Inside the new KIKO Milano cosmetics store which has opened on Lower High Street at Meadowhall shopping centre

1. Opening day

Inside the new KIKO Milano cosmetics store which has opened on Lower High Street at Meadowhall shopping centre | National WorldPhoto: Dean Atkins

2. Cosmetics

Inside the new KIKO Milano cosmetics store which has opened on Lower High Street at Meadowhall shopping centre | National WorldPhoto: Dean Atkins

3. Browsing

Inside the new KIKO Milano cosmetics store which has opened on Lower High Street at Meadowhall shopping centre | National WorldPhoto: Dean Atkins

4. New addition

Inside the new KIKO Milano cosmetics store which has opened on Lower High Street at Meadowhall shopping centre | National WorldPhoto: Dean Atkins

