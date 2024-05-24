Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield City Council said work had taken place without the appropriate permission

Plans have been submitted for changes to a historic former pub in Sheffield - after work began without permission.

The Big Gun, on The Wicker, which dated back to 1790, shut for good in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Big Gun pub on the Wicker, Sheffield, before (right) and after (left) work had taken place. A planning application has now been submitted

Now a planning application has been submitted, by Ibrahim Jama, for work including ‘alterations’ to the ‘shop front’, the installation of roller shutters and ‘alterations to door and window openings’.

The plans show commercial space on the ground floor, with nine bedrooms spread across the two floors above. The application only states that the building will be used for the ‘sale of food and drink for consumption mostly on the premises’, with no further details about its future use.

An objection has been lodged by Dave Pickersgill, on behalf of Sheffield and District CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He states that there are ‘several errors and omissions’ in the planning application, with the ‘existing plans’ not showing one of the internal walls or the Victorian draught screen which were in place when the pub was open.

He also questions when the rooms labelled as bedrooms were last used for this purpose and asks why there is no mention of a potential change of use and whether this means the owners intend to reopen the building as a pub. “We suggest that the application is withdrawn until all errors and omissions are rectified,” the objection concludes.