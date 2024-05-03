Big Gun Wicker: Work at historic Sheffield pub done 'without appropriate permission'
Building work at a historic Sheffield pub has taken place ‘without appropriate permission’, the council says.
The Star recently reported how the former Big Gun pub on the Wicker, just outside Sheffield city centre, looked to be set for a new lease of life.
The pub, which dated back to 1790, had shut for good in September 2023. When The Star visited last month, work to the exterior of the pub had already been carried out, with rumours it was being converted into either a pizzeria or a mini-supermarket and cafe with flats upstairs.
Dave Pickersgill, pub heritage officer for Sheffield & District CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) contacted The Star to question whether the appropriate permission for the work had been secured.
‘No planning application submitted’
A spokesperson for Sheffield City Council told The Star: “We are aware that physical works have been carried out to the building without appropriate permission.
“We are investigating this at present through the Planning Enforcement Team.
“We are not aware of a proposal for a change of use in the building currently.
“Planning permission is likely to be required if the use does change. At present, no planning application has been submitted.”
The celebrated heritage pub, famed for the sign declaring it ‘a nice pub for nice people’, had been the last watering hole on a street which once boasted numerous options for punters.
‘Special historic interest’
Mr Pickersgill said: “The Big Gun had an interior of special historic interest and, as such, is listed on the national CAMRA Pub Heritage website.
“We hope that the owner has not destroyed the many unique features, especially the Victorian draught screen and fixed seating.
“If this is the case, we expect that SCC will use their full powers to ensure that appropriate remedial action is taken.”
The Star has been unable to contact the developer.
