Sheffield theatre group host murder mystery evening - with pie and peas

Hallam ’89 Theatre Club present Homicide at St Benedict;’s School – a Murder Mystery.
During the prize-giving evening at St. Benedict’s School, a murder occurs – but who’s the perpetrator?
Listen to the events and, if you wish, ask questions at various points during the proceedings. You can then make your choice of ‘whodunnit’.
The event takes place at Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Rd, S10 1TD on Thursday, May 26 at 7.30pm. A licensed bar will be available and a pea and pie supper is included in the ticket price.
Tickets are available online from www.hallam89.com and Eventbrite or in person from Crookes Club. Please book in advance, say the group.
Hallam ‘89, who have been going more than 30 years, say that coping with the pandemic has been the hardest part of their time together, having to learn to rehearse on Zoom and cancelling shows.