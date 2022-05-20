Sheffield theatre group host murder mystery evening - with pie and peas

A Sheffield theatre group are putting on an interactive murder mystery – and there’s even pie and peas!

By Julia Armstrong
Friday, 20th May 2022, 11:18 am

Hallam ’89 Theatre Club present Homicide at St Benedict;’s School – a Murder Mystery.

During the prize-giving evening at St. Benedict’s School, a murder occurs – but who’s the perpetrator?

Listen to the events and, if you wish, ask questions at various points during the proceedings. You can then make your choice of ‘whodunnit’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A school prize-giving ceremony turns into a murder mystery in Sheffield group Hallam '89 Theatre Club's show, Homicide at St Benedict's High School

Read More

Read More
David Bowie film Moonage Daydream opens Sheffield DocFest at Sheffield City Hall

The event takes place at Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Rd, S10 1TD on Thursday, May 26 at 7.30pm. A licensed bar will be available and a pea and pie supper is included in the ticket price.

Tickets are available online from www.hallam89.com and Eventbrite or in person from Crookes Club. Please book in advance, say the group.

Hallam ‘89, who have been going more than 30 years, say that coping with the pandemic has been the hardest part of their time together, having to learn to rehearse on Zoom and cancelling shows.

Read this: Jon Richardson headlines school comedy night

Read this: New book traces city history of rioting

SheffieldZoom