Sheffield shows: Siberian ballet Swan Lake and The Nutcracker at Lyceum Theatre and Midland Players comedy thriller

Promising magical wintry moments, The Russian State Ballet of Siberia opened the new year at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield on Monday and runs until Saturday, January 15, with favourites including Swan Lake and The Nutcracker.

Swan Lake, the greatest romantic ballet of all time, is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score.

From the impressive splendour of the palace ballroom to the moonlit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lara Bundock and Mel McCart pictured in rehearsals for the Midland Players production of comedy thriller Spygame at Sheffield University Drama Studio

It’s ballet done traditionally, with women in tutus and men in tights, so don’t expect a modern, Northern Ballet or Matthew Bourne-style adaptation.

A Lyceum spokeswoman said: “From Odile, the temptress in black tulle who seduces the Prince by spinning with captivating precision, to the spellbinding purity of the Swan Queen, Odette, who flutters with emotional intensity - the dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet’s most unmissable technical challenges.

“The Nutcracker is the most famous of fantasy ballets for all the family, set as night falls on Christmas Eve. As snowflakes fall outside, the warm glow of the open fire sends flickering shadows across the boughs of the Christmas tree and all the presents beneath.

"When midnight strikes we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems - toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse King and his Mouse Army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and we travel through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins...”

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia perform Swan Ballet and The Nutcracker at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield from January 10-15

Both ballets are accompanied live by The Russian State Ballet Orchestra.

How you can get tickets for The Russian State Ballet of Siberia

Swan Lake ran in the Lyceum Theatre from January 10-12, and has been followed by The Nutcracker from January 13-15. Tickets can be booked through the Sheffield Theatres box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Sheffield Theatres continues to follow the industry-wide safety protocols and Government guidance for indoor entertainment. All the latest information is available at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/your-visit.

From left to right, Alison Brelsford, Lara Bundock, Elliot Dale-Hughes and Ruth Jepson in rehearsals for the Midland Players production of Spygame at Sheffield University Drama Studio

Sheffield theatre group Midland Players are thrilled to be back on a proper stage for the first time in two years later this month.

Like all city theatre groups, their planned productions had to go on hold during the pandemic when performance venues were closed.

Last year, Midland Players managed to put on a show which would be entertaining for audiences but not be a big financial risk if health concerns forced them to cancel or audiences to stay away.

What’s Love got To Do With It? was a set of three one-act plays with small casts, performed in venues with bars including Crookes Social Club last September.

Early rehearsals took place on Zoom and outdoors in parks and gardens. “The production was a great success, with bigger audiences than we had dared to hope for,” says the group’s website.

The upcoming show, Bettine Manktelow’s comedy thriller Spygame, looks at the idea that the price of fame is high and asks just how far people really are willing to go to achieve it.

Five prospective contestants arriving for the latest reality TV show, How To Be A Spy, are locked away together in a remote country house.

Included among their number are a reclusive poet, a rebellious actor, a glamorous make-up blogger, an obsessional reality TV fan, and a know-it-all journalist, watched over by the authoritative Major Daniels and Marie, his assistant of few words.

Their objective: become a spy, fool the audience, and walk away with grand prize!

Group member Chris Walker said: “With everyone’s mind on winning, and a chance at stardom, is there more to this premise than they’ve been led to believe?

"Who can really be trusted, and what secrets do each of them hold?

“Witness deception and intrigue aplenty as the hopeful participants push themselves and each other to the limits in the ultimate Spygame, which not everyone is certain to survive!”

The show, directed by Oliver Jenkinson, runs from Wednesday, January 26 to Saturday 29 at Sheffield University Drama Studio, Shearwood Road, S10 2TD.

Tickets cost £10 (£8 concessions) and can be reserved or purchased by calling 0774 666 1508 or going online at www.midlandplayers.co.uk.