News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield pantomime: Watch trailer for Jack and the Beanstalk at Lyceum Theatre starring Wendi Peters

Panto season is fast approaching and there are some treats in store for Sheffield theatregoers this Christmas.

By Robert Cumber
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 5:06 pm
Updated Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 5:06 pm

The full cast for Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre has been announced, including some big names, and a trailer has been released to whet the appetite of audiences eagerly awaiting the new pantomime.

Read More

Read More
Strictly is back at the Sheffield Utilita Arena for 2023

Coronation Street’s Wendi Peters, who plays Fairy Sugarsnap, and Britain’s Got Talent star Maxwell Thorpe, as Charlie, are among the stars of this year’s show, which will run from Friday, December 2 this year until Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The company at the launch for Jack and the Beanstalk at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield Theatres' 2022/23 pantomime. Photo by Ian Spooner

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Who is in the cast for this year’s panto Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre, and when is it on?

Joining them will be the legendary panto dame Damian Williams, Boardwalk Empire’s Marc Pickering; Sam Turrell, from Rock of Ages; Joey Wilby, from Goldilocks and the Three Bears; and Sarah Freer, out of Zog And The Flying Doctors.

There will also be a special appearance by CBeebies’ favourite Waffle The Wonder Dog, which is sure to delight younger audience members.

Lifestyle: South Yorkshire Bake Off winner Rahul Mandal publishes new book

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Britain's Got Talent star Maxwell Thorpe will play Charlie in Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre. Photo by Ian Spooner

This year’s panto, jointly produced by Sheffield Theatres and Evolution Pantomimes, is written and directed by Paul Hendy.

The production team is the same one behind Cinderella in 2019.

Wendi Peters previously appeared in Peter Pan at the Lyceum in 2018, while Damian Williams is celebrating his 15th year as Sheffield Theatres’ dame.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

How can you buy tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk, and how much do they cost?

Coronation Street's Wendi Peters will play Fairy Sugarsnap in Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre. Photo by Ian Spooner

“With stunning sets, comedy, audience participation and breath-taking special effects, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be the funniest and most spectacular pantomime ever!” the blurb promises.

UK Theatre Awards 2022: Sheffield Crucible theatre directors up for awards - full list of nominees

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Tickets are on sale now, priced from £15 to £43, and can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Boardwalk Empire actor Marc Pickering will play Luke Backinanger in Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre. Photo by Ian Spooner
CBeebies star Waffle the Wonder Dog will appear in Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre. Photo by Ian Spooner
SheffieldCBeebiesBeanstalk