The full cast for Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre has been announced, including some big names, and a trailer has been released to whet the appetite of audiences eagerly awaiting the new pantomime.

Coronation Street’s Wendi Peters, who plays Fairy Sugarsnap, and Britain’s Got Talent star Maxwell Thorpe, as Charlie, are among the stars of this year’s show, which will run from Friday, December 2 this year until Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The company at the launch for Jack and the Beanstalk at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield Theatres' 2022/23 pantomime. Photo by Ian Spooner

Who is in the cast for this year’s panto Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre, and when is it on?

Joining them will be the legendary panto dame Damian Williams, Boardwalk Empire’s Marc Pickering; Sam Turrell, from Rock of Ages; Joey Wilby, from Goldilocks and the Three Bears; and Sarah Freer, out of Zog And The Flying Doctors.

There will also be a special appearance by CBeebies’ favourite Waffle The Wonder Dog, which is sure to delight younger audience members.

Britain's Got Talent star Maxwell Thorpe will play Charlie in Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre. Photo by Ian Spooner

This year’s panto, jointly produced by Sheffield Theatres and Evolution Pantomimes, is written and directed by Paul Hendy.

The production team is the same one behind Cinderella in 2019.

Wendi Peters previously appeared in Peter Pan at the Lyceum in 2018, while Damian Williams is celebrating his 15th year as Sheffield Theatres’ dame.

How can you buy tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk, and how much do they cost?

Coronation Street's Wendi Peters will play Fairy Sugarsnap in Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre. Photo by Ian Spooner

“With stunning sets, comedy, audience participation and breath-taking special effects, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be the funniest and most spectacular pantomime ever!” the blurb promises.

Tickets are on sale now, priced from £15 to £43, and can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Boardwalk Empire actor Marc Pickering will play Luke Backinanger in Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre. Photo by Ian Spooner