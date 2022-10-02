Sheffield pantomime: Watch trailer for Jack and the Beanstalk at Lyceum Theatre starring Wendi Peters
Panto season is fast approaching and there are some treats in store for Sheffield theatregoers this Christmas.
The full cast for Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre has been announced, including some big names, and a trailer has been released to whet the appetite of audiences eagerly awaiting the new pantomime.
Coronation Street’s Wendi Peters, who plays Fairy Sugarsnap, and Britain’s Got Talent star Maxwell Thorpe, as Charlie, are among the stars of this year’s show, which will run from Friday, December 2 this year until Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield retro: 14 pictures of lost shops from Woolworths to C&A and Redgates
-
2
Sheffield retro: 14 pictures of people partying the night away at legendary bars the Leadmill, Casbah, Corporation and Walkabout
-
3
9 pictures to take you back to the 1980s in Sheffield - the decade of Margaret Thatcher, the Falklands War and New Romantics
Who is in the cast for this year’s panto Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre, and when is it on?
Joining them will be the legendary panto dame Damian Williams, Boardwalk Empire’s Marc Pickering; Sam Turrell, from Rock of Ages; Joey Wilby, from Goldilocks and the Three Bears; and Sarah Freer, out of Zog And The Flying Doctors.
There will also be a special appearance by CBeebies’ favourite Waffle The Wonder Dog, which is sure to delight younger audience members.
This year’s panto, jointly produced by Sheffield Theatres and Evolution Pantomimes, is written and directed by Paul Hendy.
The production team is the same one behind Cinderella in 2019.
Wendi Peters previously appeared in Peter Pan at the Lyceum in 2018, while Damian Williams is celebrating his 15th year as Sheffield Theatres’ dame.
How can you buy tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk, and how much do they cost?
“With stunning sets, comedy, audience participation and breath-taking special effects, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be the funniest and most spectacular pantomime ever!” the blurb promises.
UK Theatre Awards 2022: Sheffield Crucible theatre directors up for awards - full list of nominees
Tickets are on sale now, priced from £15 to £43, and can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.