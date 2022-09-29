Showstopping Cakes is a collection of cakes and bakes to show anyone how to create their own ‘showstopping’ cakes. The books offers advice on stacking a tier cake, piping decorations and finding the perfect flavour pairing.

Since winning “The Great British Bake Off” 2018, Mandal has been combining his scientific know-how as a research scientist at the University of Sheffield with his baking skill to create bakes that are both delicious and beautiful.

The new book has been launched.

This is the handbook that Rahul wishes he’d had when he started baking and one he hopes all aspiring bakers will turn to when they want to create a cake for a special occasion,” His publishing director, Judith Hannam said.

Rahul Mandal, author of the book said in the Instagram post: “It does not matter if you are a novice or a pro, I hope you all will find it useful.

It starts with the basics of how to bake a successful Victoria sandwich and slowly takes you on a journey, so you feel confident to make a two-tier cake in your home with all the basic kitchen equipment in your home."

The book is set to publish in the UK on October 13 and in the USA on November 1 – The preorder link is in the authors bio on Instagram at @BakeWithRahul

