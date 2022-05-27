Sheffield musical premiere at Lyceum Theatre tells story of Fantastically Great Women

Be one of the first to see the Fantastically Great Women take to the stage to tell their stories in the follow-up show by the producer of the international hit musical SIX.

Join inquisitive heroine Jade as she breaks away from her class to take a peek behind the scenes at the not yet open Gallery of Greatness in the local museum.

Along her journey she is surprised to meet the original and incredible wonder women: Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, Emmeline Pankhurst, to name just a few.

Christina Modestou, Kirstie Skivington and Renee Lamb star in new musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, premiering at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

From explorers to artists, scientists to secret agents, hear the stories of some of history’s strongest mothers, sisters and daughters; all independent icons who really did change the world.

Celebrated Sheffield-born dramatist Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky's Edge) and hit songwriter Miranda Cooper (Girls Aloud, Kylie Minogue) adapt suffragette descendent Kate Pankhurst’s best-selling picture book.

Miranda collaborated with Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus, Beth Ditto) on music for the show.

Jade Kennedy as Frida Kahlo and Christina Modestou as Jane Austen in new musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, premiering at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

The producers say: “Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is an empowering new stage show which will be celebrated by anyone who is prepared to move and be moved, with characters and songs that pack a pop star punch!”

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World runs at the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday, May 31 to Saturday, June 4.

Tickets can be booked through the Sheffield Theatres box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Chris Bush is also the writer of ROCK /PAPER /SCISSORS, a trio of plays taking over both stages at the Crucible and the Lyceum as well.

All three plays, which run alongside each other and have one cast, tell the story of a Sheffield family who have to decide what to do with their scissor factory once the head of the firm dies.

Do they keep going or sell it off to developers?