Crystal Peaks: Sheffield bus badly damaged as it hits low bridge at shopping centre

A double-decker bus was badly damaged this afternoon when it hit a low bridge at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Sheffield.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 6:08 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 6:09 pm

Pictures shared online show that the top deck of the First bus was looked to be almost completely flattened during the incident. Passengers and the drivers could be seen standing nearby.

First Bus confirmed that nobody was seriously hurt.

Rob Hughes, Operations Director at First South Yorkshire said: “I can confirm that a First Sheffield bus has been in collision with a bridge in Crystal Peaks shopping complex this afternoon, thankfully there are only four people with minor injuries who were travelling on the bus at the time, the driver didn’t sustain any injuries but is in shock.

“We are providing support for the people involved in the incident to assist them with onward travel arrangements and a full investigation is underway to determine the circumstances relating to the incident.”

