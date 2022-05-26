The big day has only been going since 2015 but the famous Two Steps chip shop on Sharrow Vale Road claims to be ‘quite possibly the oldest chip shop in Yorkshire’.

The shop’s website says it dates back to 1895, when it opened as a ‘fried fish dealer’.

The name quite simply refers to the number of steps at the front door.

Famously, the dish we think of as essentially English consists of fried potato chips invented in Belgium and fried fish, a delicacy among European Jewish people.

At some point the two met and the rest is food history.

1. Steps back in time Two Steps Fish and Chips on Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, claims to be the oldest in Yorkshire Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Blue chip day Much-missed Sheffield boxing trainer Brendan Ingle and Lord Mayor Coun Jane Bird share a bag of chips, assisted by waitress Emma Hollowood, as they open Big Jim's Fish & Chips restaurant, Commercial Street, Sheffield in July 2008 Photo: Roger Nadal Photo Sales

3. Chips for Bill Bill Green pictured outside the Harlequin Chip Shop on Howard Street, Sheffield to mark National Chip Week 2003 Photo: Dean Atkins (Staff) Photo Sales

4. Not so ap-peeling! Blades fan Kevin Palmer lost a bet against chip shop owner Rob Pearce in 2013 about Sheffield Wednesday staying up in the Championship. He had to wear an Owls shirt while peeling potatoes at Rob’s Fish and Chips on Main Road, Greenhill Photo: Sarah Washbourn Photo Sales