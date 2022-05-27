Sheffield Theatres is celebrating the upcoming opening of their production ROCK / PAPER / SCISSORS, a new trilogy of plays by Sheffield writer Chris Bush, with the allocation of up to 1,200 free tickets for use by NHS staff and Sheffield charities.

Sheffield Theatres has allocated tickets in this way previously, including tickets for recent Sheffield Theatres productions and visiting guest shows, offered to various local charities and NHS staff.

November 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of the Crucible Theatre, which has a main stage and Studio space.

Its anniversary season includes a theatrical first: ROCK / PAPER / SCISSORS is being performed across the three venues housed at Sheffield Theatres with the same cast at the same time!

It tells the story of a family scissor-making firm, with three generations arguing about its future after the boss’s death. Its stars include Denise Black, Natalie Casey, Alastair Natkiel and Guy Rhys.

Sheffield Theatres has kindly allocated 1,000 tickets to NHS staff through the Tickets for Good platform. These performances take place between Thursday, June 16 and Saturday, July 2 with various times and dates available in that period.

Dan Bates , chief executive of Sheffield Theatres, said: “We’re so grateful to the team behind Tickets For Good for enabling us to invite more people into our theatres who we might not ever have reached.

"We really felt the impact of the pandemic and are lucky to have come through it fighting, so to offer local NHS workers a good night out at the theatre feels only right.

“We hope this partnership will open doors to new audiences and support new ways to bring theatre into the lives of more people.”

Tickets for Good is a ticketing company with a social purpose that uses a secure ticket delivery platform to distribute free and discounted tickets to NHS staff, key workers and charitable organisations.