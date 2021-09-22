Rehearsals underway for Sheffield show set in women's prison that embraces spirit of punk

Riotous and funny Typical Girls, which features the music of iconic female punk band The Slits, gets its world premiere at the Crucible Theatre later this month.

One of the cast, Lucy Ellinson, said: “It was meant to be seen in 2020 – because of the lockdown it wasn’t produced then. It’s been able to find its way on to the stage which we were all glad about – so many plays haven’t been done.”

Lucy said that the play is set in a women’s prison rehabilitation unit and she plays a music teacher who suggests the group set up a punk band to encourage the women to express themselves.

Eddy Queens in rehearsals. Photo by Lucy Smith-Jones

"It’s the idea of wanting to assert your individuality,” said Lucy.

The title is taken from one of The Slits’ songs and refers to the limitations put on the band. The cast have been lucky enough to meet Slits bassist Tessa Pollitt during rehearsals.

Lucy said: “Some of us haven’t picked up an instrument in years. We’ve been working really hard to get the songs right. Tessa said don’t worry, I had a bass in my hands two weeks before my first gig!”

Lara Grace Ilori and the company in rehearsals. Photography by Lucy Smith-Jones