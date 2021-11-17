In the Crucible, the Christmas musical She Loves Me runs from December 11 to January 15. The romantic comedy musical from the songwriters of Fiddler on the Roof and the writer of Cabaret,is based on the story that inspired 1990s hit romcom You’ve Got Mail.Amalia and Georg work together in a parfumerie in a picturesque Hungarian town. Constantly clashing, the two colleagues are at odds on the shop floor. But they do have one thing in common.

They’ve both answered a lonely hearts advert and now live for the letters they exchange, unaware of the identity of their true loves. As they count down the shopping days to Christmas, love and snowflakes are in the air.With a fantastic cast including Alex Young (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Guys and Dolls), David Thaxton (The Phantom Of The Opera) and Adele Anderson (Fascinating Aïda), She Loves Me will warm even the chilliest of winter evenings.

How can I get tickets to Sheffield Theatres Christmas shows?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield's favourite pantomime dame Damian Williams and Benidorm TV star Janine Duvitski join the cast of the Sheffield Lyceum panto, Sleeping Beauty

In the Lyceum, legendary Dame Damian Williams returns in Sleeping Beauty, starring alongside comedy great Janine Duvitski from TV hits Benidorm and One Foot in the Grave.

The show runs from December 3 to January 3. Written and directed by Paul Hendy and produced by his company Evolution, Sleeping Beauty has lavish sets, hilarious jokes and fun for the whole family.

For younger family members, Little Angel Theatre presents The Pixie and the Pudding in the Studio from December 11 to January 2.

The story behind this year's Christmas musical at Sheffield Crucible Theatre, She Loves Me, also inspired the hit 90s romcom, You've Got Mail

When Charlie and her dad move to the farm from the city, everything seems to go wrong. Dolly the cow’s in a grump, there’s not an egg to be found and the cockerel has stopped crowing!

If only they’d paid attention to the mysterious note left on their windowsill about a curious pixie and the pudding she likes to eat on Christmas Eve…

This new musical brings a tale from Scandinavian folklore to life with puppetry, original music and a sprinkling of pixie magic. Directed by Samantha Lane with music and lyrics by singer Barb Jungr.All three productions are on sale now. Book at the Sheffield Theatres box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.