Alix Billing (8), left, Demi Scarborough (10) and Tessa Harrison try to guess the name of the bear at the Christmas Market at Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross, Sheffield on December 12, 2009
Sheffield Christmas market 2021: did we take your picture in years gone by at Fargate and Kelham Island?

Sheffield Christmas Market has just started on Fargate, a city tradition dating back at least two decades.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 10:18 am

Another popular festive event is the Victorian market at Kelham Island Museum, which always attracts crowds to enjoy the atmosphere and buy some gifts from local makers.

Here you can look back at pictures of both events in past years.

The Fargate Christmas market runs from 10am-6pm Sunday to Thursday, and will open until 8pm on Friday and Saturday throughout December. There are now more than 50 log cabin stalls, an Alpine bar, Santa’s grotto and a big wheel.

Kelham Island Victorian Christmas Market runs on December 4 and 5. It features stalls, festive food and drink, entertainment, Santa and a family fairground. Details at www.simt.co.uk/kelham-island-museum/whats-on/victorian-christmas-market-2021

Sheffield Christmas Market. Picture Scott Merrylees

Sheffield Christmas Market on Fargate. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Putting the Vic in Victorian

Vic Rogowski, pictured at Kelham Island Victorian Christmas Market, Sheffield in December 2009

Photo: STEVE PARKIN

A top top hat!

A stallholder looks the part at Kelham Island Victorian Christmas Market, Sheffield in 2009

Photo: STEVE PARKIN

Christmas cheers

Mario Mizuran, assistant manager at the Sheffield Christmas Market on Fargate in November 2010

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

