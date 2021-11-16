Another popular festive event is the Victorian market at Kelham Island Museum, which always attracts crowds to enjoy the atmosphere and buy some gifts from local makers.
Here you can look back at pictures of both events in past years.
The Fargate Christmas market runs from 10am-6pm Sunday to Thursday, and will open until 8pm on Friday and Saturday throughout December. There are now more than 50 log cabin stalls, an Alpine bar, Santa’s grotto and a big wheel.
Kelham Island Victorian Christmas Market runs on December 4 and 5. It features stalls, festive food and drink, entertainment, Santa and a family fairground. Details at www.simt.co.uk/kelham-island-museum/whats-on/victorian-christmas-market-2021
