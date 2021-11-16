Another popular festive event is the Victorian market at Kelham Island Museum, which always attracts crowds to enjoy the atmosphere and buy some gifts from local makers.

Here you can look back at pictures of both events in past years.

The Fargate Christmas market runs from 10am-6pm Sunday to Thursday, and will open until 8pm on Friday and Saturday throughout December. There are now more than 50 log cabin stalls, an Alpine bar, Santa’s grotto and a big wheel.

Kelham Island Victorian Christmas Market runs on December 4 and 5. It features stalls, festive food and drink, entertainment, Santa and a family fairground. Details at www.simt.co.uk/kelham-island-museum/whats-on/victorian-christmas-market-2021

1. Sheffield Christmas Market. Picture Scott Merrylees Sheffield Christmas Market on Fargate. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2. Putting the Vic in Victorian Vic Rogowski, pictured at Kelham Island Victorian Christmas Market, Sheffield in December 2009 Photo: STEVE PARKIN Photo Sales

3. A top top hat! A stallholder looks the part at Kelham Island Victorian Christmas Market, Sheffield in 2009 Photo: STEVE PARKIN Photo Sales

4. Christmas cheers Mario Mizuran, assistant manager at the Sheffield Christmas Market on Fargate in November 2010 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales