One Tenth Human present Curious Investigators on Thursday, April 14 in The Montgomery Studio.

It is described as “a cracking new adventure for three-to-seven-year-olds and their grown-ups!”

Scribble and Clipboard have a job to do: sort the recycling. But Scribble keeps finding new things to investigate.

Family show Curious Investigators is coming to The Montgomery in Sheffield on Thursday, April 14

When she discovers a mysterious egg hidden in the rubbish, the pair need the audience’s help to rescue an unborn chick.

Can we save a mysterious egg from a smashing? And what will we discover along the way?

It’s panto time with Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company, who present Dick Whittington by Tom Whalley on Wednesday, April 13 to Saturday 16.

Dick Whittington gets the HHTC panto treatment with the usual madcap antics for all the family.

Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company present pantomime Dick Whittington at The Montgomery in Sheffield from April 13 to 16

Whilst trying to seek his fortune, Dick gets a job in Alderman Fitzwarren’s store. But the city is under attack from the most villainous vermin of the all - King Rat!

With the help of his new love Alice, Fairy Bow Bells, Sarah the Cook and her silly son Idle Jack, will Dick be able to vanquish the vermin?

Tickets for both these shows are available online at themontgomery.org.uk/TheMontgomery.dll/WhatsOn

On Wednesday, April 27 to Saturday 30, Southey Musical Theatre Company present Flowers For Mrs Harris.

For Ada Harris, day-to-day life is spent cheerfully cleaning houses. But when she happens upon something that takes her breath away, something deep within her awakens and she sets off on a journey that will change her life.

From the cobbled streets of post-war London to the magical avenues of Paris and beyond, Ada transforms the lives of everyone she meets along the way - but can she let go of her past and finally let her own life blossom?

This show, based on a Paul Gallico novel set in the 1950s, had its world premiere at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield in May 2016. The cast featured Clare Burt in the title role of Mrs Harris.