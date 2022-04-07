Queen Victoria visited Pinstone Street in her diamond jubilee year of 1897 to open the new town hall without ever leaving her carriage before 50,000 schoolchildren sang to her.

Wonder what she’d make of the giant pink and green bikes that appeared on the modern, pedestrianised Pinstone Street?

Major work is going on as part of the Heart of the City masterplan for the area, which will see old facades of buildings retained and a Radisson Blu hotel, offices and shops appearing. At present, the Victorian shop facades look quite haunting as the windows look on to empty spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pinstone Street in Sheffield city centre, more than 100 years ago. St Paul's Church on the right stands on the spot now occupied by the Peace Gardens

Eventually, the street that links the shopping areas of Fargate and The Moor will look far more open and spacious than now, extending the Heart of the City area to Barkers Pool.