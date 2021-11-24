Dirty Dancing in Concert: Sheffield fans can see film with band and singers at Sheffield City Hall
Have the time of your life at a new event for Sheffield Dirty Dancing fans, combining the classic 1980s film with a live concert experience.
Dirty Dancing in Concert, the classic film’s first live film-to-concert experience, is set to perform at Sheffield City Hall next year on May 17.
Fans of the 1987 movie starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey can enjoy the digitally-remastered hit film like never before on a full-size cinema screen, alongside a live band and singers performing the film’s iconic songs.
Tickets for the event are currently on general sale via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.
Directly following the film, the band and singers will throw an encore party or the audience to sing and dance along to their favourite Dirty Dancing songs, including Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby!, and Do You Love Me?.
The producers say: “Immerse yourself in the timeless romance and experience one of the most memorable movies of the past 30+ years - now live!”