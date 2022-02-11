Leo Tolstoy’s book is massive and tackles many themes, including the double standards that applied for women in 19th-century Russia.

When Anna (Adelle Leoncé) cheats on her unhappy marriage and decides to leave, she has to choose between her freedom and her child plus a husband who refuses a divorce.

Her lover Count Vronsky (Chris Jenks) can still appear in public and see his friends but Anna is ostracised, even by socialite Princess Betsy, who encourages the pair (one of several great turns in multiple roles by Sarah Seggari).

Life goes from bad to worse for Anna as the situation takes a terrible toll on her mental health.Adelle Leoncé is great in the lead part – she gives a strong, engaging performance in a complicated role.

Dougie McKeekin is equally strong as landowner Kostya, whose own love story with Kitty runs alongside Anna’s. Kitty is besotted by Vronsky, before Anna breaks her heart by stealing him, so she rejects poor Kostya at first.

Isis Davis is always warm and engaging as Anna’s sister-in-law Dolly, coping bravely with playboy husband Stiva’s serial adultery.

Death haunts the story and his appearance with a serial killer-like mask and apron and a bucket of black blood does give real chills, especially given the past two years.

Thank goodness for some quirky light relief with genuinely funny moments to upstage the darkness.

In trying to tell such a sprawling tale, it feels at times like director Anthony Lau just throws too much at the story.

It doesn’t help that the set is built around a ring-shaped platform which has gaps in the first half, meaning that actors have to climb on and off it.

This is a long production at three hours and I found my attention starting to wander as Anna is beset by one heartache after another with little space in between each one.