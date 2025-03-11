Legendary Coronation Street stars coming to Sheffield City Hall

For the first time ever, the legendary stars of the world’s longest-running soap are stepping off the famous cobbles and onto the stage for an unforgettable evening!

An Audience with Coronation Street is hitting the road, and coming to Sheffield City Hall on Friday, September 19.

This is your exclusive chance to get up close and personal with your favourite Corrie stars as they spill behind-the-scenes secrets, share hilarious stories, and relive heart-warming moments from the iconic ITV show. Hosted by This Morning’s resident soap expert Sharon Marshall, this spectacular show will be packed with laughter, nostalgia, and more than a few jaw-dropping surprises!

In the first half, the audience will be treated to an intimate and lively interview session with some of Corrie’s most beloved cast members. Ever wondered what goes on between takes? Curious about those off-screen friendships and real-life dramas? This is your chance to hear all the gossip straight from the source.

You’ll also get to know the actors behind the characters like never before, their journeys, their funniest on-set moments, and the real-life bonds that make Weatherfield feel like home.

Just when you think the night couldn’t get any better, the second act brings a showstopping twist! A very special guest; a bona fide Coronation Street legend will take to the stage. But who will it be? We’re keeping it a cliffhanger, Corrie-style!

Each event will feature five Coronation Street stars live on stage, including a surprise Corrie legend. The line-up will vary at each venue, with fan-favourite cast members including Andrew Whyment (Kirk Sutherland), Jack P Shepherd (David Platt), Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor), and Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald), with more names to be announced soon.

Venue Pre Sale tickets will be available Thursday, March 13 at 10am accessibly by signing up to the Sheffield City Hall newsletter and on general sale Friday, March 14 at 10am.