Hannah Rowe, from Penistone, in Barnsley, was just 19 when she sang for the judges in the blind auditions on the ITV programme.

Her stunning rendition of Don't Leave Me Lonely by Mark Ronson, featuring Yebba, earned her a place on Anne-Marie’s team as she sailed through to the next round of the TV talent show.

Hannah Rowe, of Penistone, Barnsley, performing on The Voice, where she was selected by Anne-Marie. Photo by Rachel Joseph/ITV

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah, who is now 20, said she actually performed for the judges last year on the pre-recorded episode, which aired on Saturday, September 24. She told how she had been given three songs to choose between and opted for that one as Yebba is a musical hero of hers.

Despite convincing Anne-Marie to turn for her, she was critical of her own performance.

“Yebba’s one of my favourite artists and I’ve sung her stuff before but singing her songs alone in my bedroom is completely different to performing on TV. The nerves got to me, so I wasn’t entirely happy with how I sang,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Voice judge Anne-Marie turns for Barnsley singer Hannah Rowe on the ITV show. Photo by Rachel Joseph/ITV

And she said Anne-Marie was ‘just as lovely as she seems on social media, telly and the radio’, and it had been ‘amazing’ to work with her.

Hannah says it was only after joining Barnsley Youth Choir in 2016 that she set her heart on becoming a professional singer.

She said of her audition on The Voice: “It was an amazing experience but a very weird one. I’m so used to performing with the choir around me that it felt quite scary being alone on stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah attended Penistone Grammar School before going on to study music at Barnsley College and then earning a place at Leeds Conservatoire studying popular music.

She has sung at venues around Barnsley, Leeds and Sheffield, and has recently formed a band. She is also working on an album featuring her original songs which she hopes to release soon.

She returned home from Leeds to watch the show at her family home with her mum, dad, brother and girlfriend.

Advertisement Hide Ad