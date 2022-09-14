Rachel Modest left the judges in awe during the episode on September 10, where the 45-year-old sang Donny Hathaway’s For All We Know.

Judge Olly Murs, who was the first judge to spin around and face Rachel, said: “The biggest compliment I can give you is to say that is one of the best performances I have ever seen on this show.”

Rachel Modest performs on The Voice (photo: ITV)

The career singer earned an ‘all four turn’ from the judges as they all clamoured to be her mentor.

But that distinction will go to Sir Tom Jones, who visibly sat up in his chair, mouth agape, in the opening seconds of the song.

Sir Tom commented: “You are the real deal. You sing right from the heart. I love it.”

Rachel – who has dozens of writing credits and a number of singles and albums to her name under different projects – told the judges: “I've been doing music for as long as I can even remember. I decided that I needed a day job so I work with children with special educational needs and I love it.”

Programme viewers flooded Rachel’s site on Facebook with comments. Mel Bogle posted: “Your singing is simply beautiful and from the heart. Hope you win.”

Megan Grace Entwistle commented: “The very first note sung I turned to my mum and said, there's your winner! Incredible.”