Sheffield nightclub The Leadmill mocks Prime Minister Boris Johnson with ABBA party

Popular Sheffield nightclub The Leadmill has poked fun at Boris Johnson over claims an ‘ABBA-themed party’ was held at the Prime Minister’s flat.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 4:55 pm

It is alleged Mr Johnson’s partner Carrie Johnson held a party the night former aide Dominic Cummings resigned on November 13, 2020 and played the ABBA hit 'The Winner Takes It All'.

Asked by Labour’s Jess Phillips whether he attended a party in his own flat on November 13, Mr Johnson told MPs they would have to wait for the Met inquiry.

Now Sheffield’s legendary nightspot The Leadmill has made fun of the situation and revealed plans for an ABBA Valentine's party on Tuesday, February 15.

The club posted on Facebook: “Hey Boris Johnson, leave the ABBA parties to us!

“We do have a good one lined up on February 15 if anyone fancies it?"

