The Godfather: Sheffield's Showroom Cinema hosts special 50th anniversary screenings this month
Sheffield’s Showroom Cinema is going to make film buffs an offer they can’t refuse – a week of anniversary screenings of Francis Ford Coppola’s gangster classic, The Godfather.
The Godfather was released 50 years ago, way back in 1972, to universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The film was nominated for ten Oscars and won Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Based on the novel by Mario Puzo, The Godfather tells the story of Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), the ageing head of a mafia family, and his youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), a reluctant successor.
Showroom Cinema are hosting seven evening screenings of the film over seven days from February 25 to celebrate its 50th year.
The Godfather was followed by two sequels, The Godfather Part II, a masterful follow-up starring Robert De Niro as a young Vito Corleone, and The Godfather Part III, generally a shoot ‘em up action movie that went a little off the rails.
Also coinciding with the film’s anniversary year, The Offer, a TV miniseries about The Godfather’s tumultuous production process, will premiere on streaming service Paramount+ on April 28.
The franchise launched the careers of Pacino and Diane Keaton, as well as solidifying De Niro’s status as a powerful actor, and relaunching Brando, who had become something of a has-been before taking on what would become his most iconic role.
The gangster epic, which runs at 2hrs 55, will be shown at 7.35pm on February 25-28, and 7.40pm on March 1, and 7.35pm on March 2-3. Tickets can be purchased here.