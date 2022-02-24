The Godfather: Sheffield's Showroom Cinema hosts special 50th anniversary screenings this month

The Godfather was released 50 years ago, way back in 1972, to universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The film was nominated for ten Oscars and won Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Based on the novel by Mario Puzo, The Godfather tells the story of Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), the ageing head of a mafia family, and his youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), a reluctant successor.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Francis Ford Coppola attends "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Celebration at Paramount Theatre on February 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Showroom Cinema are hosting seven evening screenings of the film over seven days from February 25 to celebrate its 50th year.

The Godfather was followed by two sequels, The Godfather Part II, a masterful follow-up starring Robert De Niro as a young Vito Corleone, and The Godfather Part III, generally a shoot ‘em up action movie that went a little off the rails.

Also coinciding with the film’s anniversary year, The Offer, a TV miniseries about The Godfather’s tumultuous production process, will premiere on streaming service Paramount+ on April 28.

The franchise launched the careers of Pacino and Diane Keaton, as well as solidifying De Niro’s status as a powerful actor, and relaunching Brando, who had become something of a has-been before taking on what would become his most iconic role.