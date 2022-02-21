Sheffield Cineworld to slash ticket price to see a movie to just £3 this Saturday

The cinema chain is offering the discount as part of their first ever ‘Cineworld Day’.

Described as a ‘grand celebration of the nation’s love of cinema’, the special event means ticket prices will be reduced to £3 for all films, all day, in all formats, including IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Superscreen, in addition to regular 2D.

Movie fans will be able to watch their favourite flick for just £3 at Sheffield’s popular Cineworld this Saturday.

Stuart Crane, vice president of Film for Cineworld Group, said: “The last two years have been especially difficult for the cinema industry, but with the huge crowds returning through our doors for movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and with so many exciting movies to look forward to in 2022, like The Batman, Morbius, Top Gun: Maverick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Jurassic World: Dominion, we wanted to celebrate everything that people love about cinema and everything that there is to look forward to at Cineworld, the best place to watch a movie.”

Blockbusters movie-goers can enjoy in Sheffield include Cyrano, The Duke, Death on the Nile, Uncharted, Marry Me, Belfast and Sing 2.

As part of the celebration, some of 2021’s biggest movies will also be brought back in IMAX, 4DX and ScreenX such as Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As part of the Cineworld family, Picturehouse will also offer £3 tickets throughout Cineworld Day.

Additionally, as a limited time offer, customers can also receive 50 per cent off their first month of Unlimited with the code BATMAN50 when you pay monthly or 10 per cent off annual memberships with BATMAN10.