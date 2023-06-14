He was just an ordinary schoolboy, like thousands of others in Sheffield.

But when producers planning The Full Monty visited Wim Snape’s school on the outskirts of Sheffield, it changed his life.

Now, more than 25 years later, he is an established actor after making his name as Nathan at the age of 11, and hits the screens tonight with the launch of the new Full Monty Disney+ series.

Now aged 38, Wim is in now doubt that it was the Full Monty which launched him into the world of acting, describing it as ‘massively’ important for him.

How Sheffield boy was cast as Full Monty’s Nathan

Speaking to The Star ahead of the launch of the new show, he said: “It was my first ever acting gig. I'd never done anything before.

“I went to Dobcroft School, and the casting director came in, and said ‘would anybody like to be in a movie? Eight auditions later, I got the film and fell in love with the art, and telling stories, and being a part of casts and crews with like minded people.

“It was the start of my journey and I've been incredibly fortunate to be part of the original film and it's definitely opened many other doors for me. I hold the film incredibly close to my heart and am eternally grateful for it. To get the phone call that we were coming back with the originals and lots of lovely new faces, was a genuine dream.”

It is not just Wim who feels similarly. Even Robert Carlyle, already a household name when The Full Monty was released after playing the psychopathic Begbie in Trainspotting, admits playing Gaz was massive for his career.

Full Monty ‘massive part’ of Robert Carlyle’s life

He said: “Obviously I'd done Trainspotting and a few other things leading up to the film, so people kind of knew me, certainly in the UK. The Full Monty certainly opened up North America - that was the amazing thing about the film, it played all over the world. So it opened up a lot of opportunities for me because of that. It was a massive part of my life.”

Steve Huison, Lomper in the Full Monty, added: “It's opened the doors for me. People realised that I could do the job. A friend of mine said it's like an eternal postcard, and you keep getting reminded of it. It's defined my career.”

It may be too early for newcomer Talitha Wing, who plays Gaz’s daughter Destiny, to know what a boost it will give her career – but she is just pleased that she’s in something she thinks her grandparents will love.

She said: “It was such a unique opportunity to get to come and be part of something that has such a legacy, and to meet everyone and watch them work. I just tried to soak up as much as I could from just being around everyone. It's been a really amazing opportunity. Personally, for me, my grandparents are my biggest supporters and fans, so to be able to do something that they are so in the know about, I have been so excited on a personal level.”