Setting up for filming of The Crown at Wentworth Woodhouse near Rotherham. Picture Tony Johnson

Netflix producers are filming the fifth season at locations in Rotherham and Bradford this month, including the Grade-I listed ancestral seat of the Earls Fitzwilliam.

Much of the house, grounds and parkland will be closed to the public during the shoot.

A message on the Wentworth Woodhouse website tells visitors: “Due to an exciting filming project taking place, the house will be closed to visitors from Tuesday 15th February and will reopen as usual on Wednesday 2nd March.”

Based on historical events, The Crown dramatises the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that have shaped her reign.

Season five of the programme depicts events involving the royal family during the first half of the 1990s.

This period included the Windsor Castle fire during what the Queen described as an Annus Horribilis – or a horrible year. It was also the start of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ separation.

The production's arrival is a major coup for South Yorkshire and Yorkshire as a whole. The region - despite its huge popularity with film studios - has not featured in The Crown before.

Most locations used for the series are in southern England, the Scottish Highlands and overseas.

For the penultimate season, Imelda Staunton has taken on the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman. Sheffield-born Dominic West plays Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki is Princess Diana and Lesley Manville is Princess Margaret.

Characters set to appear include Dodi Fayed, Tony Blair and John Major. Dominic West's son Senan has been cast as a young Prince William.

Another location to appear for the first time is Burghley House in Stamford, Lincolnshire.

Netflix has used Wentworth Woodhouse for a shoot before - scenes for The Irregulars were filmed in the old servants' quarters.

The house has also appeared in Downton Abbey, Gentleman Jack, Victoria and The Darkest Hour.