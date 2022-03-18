What is Channel 4’s Design Your Dream and where in Sheffield is it being filmed?

Based in the heart of the city, ‘Design Your Dream’ will set competitors a series of design tasks in a Great British Bake Off-style showdown.

The series will be shot at Eyewitness Works, an historic Grade II-listed former cutlery works on Milton Street owned by developers Capital&Centric – currently being transformed into 97 loft apartments and town houses as part of a £21m restoration.

A new Great British Bake Off style contest show based in Sheffield, 'Design Your Dream', will challenge competitors to show off their interior design skills.

In Design Your Dream – a working title – contestants will each be assigned an empty apartment within Eyewitness Works in the heart of Sheffield to showcase their unique design talent.

The hopefuls will be judged on their performance in a series of design challenges and skills within the apartment and elsewhere.

Contestants will compete against each other, whittled down until there is only one remaining.

The winner of the competition will become the owner of their very own two-bedroom loft apartment at Eyewitness Works – something the showrunners have deemed ‘one of the biggest prizes on TV’.

How can I apply to be on Design Your Dream?

Filming on Design Your Dream will take place this summer, with casting currently in progress. Budding applicants with a passion for interior design can apply for the series at www.designyourdream.tv.

Deborah Dunnett, commissioning editor, features and daytime at Channel 4, comments: "Everybody has their own vision of what makes a home stand out. This series promises to show off the creative talents and tastes of interior designers from around the UK - for a truly spectacular prize.

"I'm looking forward to working with Remarkable and thrilled that the vibrant city of Sheffield is going to be the home of this innovative competition format."