Never Have I Ever: Netflix have released a release date for season 3 - here’s everything you need to know

Never Have I Ever season 3 is on the horizon, with a release date for summer 2022 and with the show releasing a new set of images for the next season, fans are eager and pumped for the next installment of Devi's topsy-turvey journey through-out high school.

After the end of season 2 on Netflix, fans have heaps of questions about the fate of the main characters and they will find out what happens in the upcoming season. Here's everything you need to know about season 3 of Never Have I Ever.

The series, which hails from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, stars Devi, a first-generation Indian teen who’s grieving her deceased father and trying to navigate the social, emotional and romantic pitfalls of an American High School.

NETFLIX programme, Never Have I Ever season three localized key art.

What is the plot of Never Have I Ever: Season 3?

In the finale of season two, fans found Devi reuniting with her hook-up Paxton Hall-Yoshida after she’d told him she no longer wanted to have secret make-out sessions if he wasn’t willing to be her boyfriend in public.

At the same time, her former love interest Ben Gross, learned that Devi had really been into him earlier in the season, but her friends had pushed her toward pursuing Paxton.

Along with this love triangle, Devi is still trying to figure out who she is and how to deal with the loss of her late father, so the possibilities are endless.

Never Have I Ever with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida.

When will the next season of Never Have I Ever come out?

On May 8, the Netflix comedy set a release date for season 3 on Friday, August 12. The show will follow its usual format, with 10 episodes of 30 minutes each – Perfect for a summer binge.

Who is expected to return to Never Have I Ever: Season 3?

The main cast will remain all the same: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong and Megan Suri as Aneesa Qureshi.

Never Have I Ever with Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Megan Sur as Aneesa.

However, from the recent teaser photos, a new face may be joining the cast for season 3. Des, a private school student played by Anirudh Pisharody.

Where can I watch Never Have I Ever: Season 3 and is there a trailer?

Currently you are able to watch "Never Have I Ever" by streaming on Netflix and it doesn't have a trailer just yet, but there are many teaser images to obsess over.