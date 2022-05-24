Sheffield's Dan Walker shares his first impressions of Channel 5 studios ahead of 5 News debut

Sheffield’s Dan Walker today tweeted his first photo from Channel 5’s studios as he prepares to replace Sian Williams as 5 News host.

By Robert Cumber
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 3:11 pm

The former BBC Breakfast presenter tweeted a black-and-white photo of himself dressed stylishly in a suit and tie.

He wrote: “I had a little look around my new TV home today. They all seem lovely at @5_News.”

Sheffield's Dan Walker hits out at reports over BBC departure, amid speculation ...

Dan Walker's first photo from the Channel 5 studios as the former BBC Breakfast host prepares to begin his new role as 5 News presenter (pic: Dan Walker/Twitter)

Dan last week paid an emotional farewell to BBC Breakfast colleagues and viewers after six years hosting the morning show.

In his new job, Dan will reportedly host 5 News at 5pm four days a week and present six hours a year of prime-time shows.

Describing why he made the move, he said the new role ‘provided an amazing new challenge and the opportunity to make some exciting telly’.

A job advert posted recently said Dan’s replacement would be paid in excess of £100,000 for a 26.5-hour working week.

Channel 5 has yet to announce when he will begin presenting 5 News.

