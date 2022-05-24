The former BBC Breakfast presenter tweeted a black-and-white photo of himself dressed stylishly in a suit and tie.
He wrote: “I had a little look around my new TV home today. They all seem lovely at @5_News.”
Dan last week paid an emotional farewell to BBC Breakfast colleagues and viewers after six years hosting the morning show.
In his new job, Dan will reportedly host 5 News at 5pm four days a week and present six hours a year of prime-time shows.
Describing why he made the move, he said the new role ‘provided an amazing new challenge and the opportunity to make some exciting telly’.
A job advert posted recently said Dan’s replacement would be paid in excess of £100,000 for a 26.5-hour working week.
Channel 5 has yet to announce when he will begin presenting 5 News.