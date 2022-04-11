He spoke out amid speculation he is set to earn seven figures in his new role.

Dan confirmed his departure from the popular BBC morning show in a video posted to his Twitter account on April 4, in which he said he will get to present 5 News and will ‘also host a whole range of programmes right across the channel too’.

“I’m really excited, but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast. I love working alongside Sally, and I love the team there,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield-based television presenter, Dan Walker, is set to leave BBC Breakfast for a new role at Channel 5, which will see him present 5 News as well as other programmes on the channel. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Dan continued: “But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don't think opportunities come around like this very often, and I can’t wait."

Following Dan’s announcement, there have been numerous press reports citing anonymous sources making claims including that he chose to leave the BBC after being refused his own prime-time show.

Other reports using anonymous sources concern the salary Dan is likely to bring in at Channel 5, with The Sun suggesting he will earn £1.5million a year, around five times the salary of £300,000 the tabloid claims he earns with the BBC.

Following a flurry of news reports this morning due to Dan not being present during today’s BBC Breakfast, the presenter has taken to social media to hit out at ‘moles’ and ‘so-called sources’.

Publicly posting to both his Facebook and Twitter accounts, Dan said: “It is often the case that the simple truth is much duller than all the made-up ‘moles’ and so-called ‘sources’ claim.

“In a nutshell… a bloke with a really good job, which he loved, got offered a really good job somewhere else which provided an amazing new challenge and the opportunity to make some exciting telly.

“The bloke explained to his current employers that, even though it was a tough decision, he had decided to leave. They are now trying their best to allow him to make a dignified departure.

“Have a lovely Monday. I’m off to have some toast.”